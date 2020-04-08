Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up By 1 To 5

The number of military fell ill with coronavirus increased by 1 to 5 people. The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports. "As of April 8, 5 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 1 of which was fatal, were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads. It is noted that 118 people stay in isolation (including self-isolation). The number of military personnel whose isolation ends in the next 3 days is 19 people. A new case of the disease was confirmed in a serviceman of the Kyiv garrison, since April 3, he was on self-isolation in connection with contact with a sick person. At the moment, the health status of the serviceman is satisfactory. He is undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of a medical service. Persons in contact with this military are on self-isolation. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the first death from a coronavirus was recorded in the Armed Forces.