Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up By 1 To 5

The number of military fell ill with coronavirus increased by 1 to 5 people.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of April 8, 5 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 1 of which was fatal, were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that 118 people stay in isolation (including self-isolation).

The number of military personnel whose isolation ends in the next 3 days is 19 people.

A new case of the disease was confirmed in a serviceman of the Kyiv garrison, since April 3, he was on self-isolation in connection with contact with a sick person.

At the moment, the health status of the serviceman is satisfactory.

He is undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of a medical service.

Persons in contact with this military are on self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the first death from a coronavirus was recorded in the Armed Forces.