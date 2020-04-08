subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Those Infected With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up 206 To 1,668, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 52 – Health Ministry
08 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:59
Number Of Those Infected With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up 206 To 1,668, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 52 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On April 7, the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 206 day over day to 1,668, and the number of the deaths rose by seven to 52.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (256), Chernivtsi region (273) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (198).

The number of cases registered in Ternopil region was 168, Kyiv region - 120 cases, Vinnytsia region - 89, Cherkasy region - 80, Kirovohrad region - 57, Sumy region - 56, Zaporizhia region - 45, and Rivne region - 44 cases.A total of 43 cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 41 cases in Dnipropetrovsk region, 36 cases in each Volyn and Lviv regions, 32 cases in Odesa region, 21 cases in Zhytomyr region, 17 cases in Poltava region, 15 cases in each Kharkiv and Kherson regions, 11 cases in Donetsk, seven cases in Chernihiv region, and five cases in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 143 to 1,462, and the number of the deaths rose by seven to 45.

Social Policy Ministry And Number Of Banks Developing Tools For Paying Utility Bills Online
