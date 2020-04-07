subscribe to newsletter
07 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:42
Cabinet To Propose Rada Increase Subsidy Of Pension Fund From State Budget By UAH 19.7 Billion To UAH 192.3 Billion

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to propose the Verkhovna Rada increase the subsidy of the Pension Fund from the state budget by UAH 19.681 billion to UAH 192.258 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Pension Fund budget for 2020 with revenues of UAH 448.6 billion and a subsidy from the state budget of UAH 172.6 billion.

At the moment, amendments to the state budget for the current year suggest increasing the expenses on the Pension Fund from UAH 172.6 billion to UAH 192.257599 billion.

At the same time, Shmyhal hopes that the parliament will quickly convene and vote for amendments to the state budget for the current year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pension Fund states that for a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 to pensioners who receive a pension of less than UAH 5,000, it is necessary to amend the state budget and the budget of the fund.

