Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 143 To 1,462 On April 6, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 45 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 143 To 1,462 On April 6, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 45 – Hea

On April 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 143 day over day to 1 462, and the number of deaths rose by 7 to 45.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (253), Chernivtsi region (247) and Ternopil region (168).

Ivano-Frankivsk region registered 160 cases, Kyiv region - 97, Vinnytsia region - 77, Cherkasy region - 62, Kirovohrad region - 53, Sumy region - 51, Rivne region - 40, and Zaporizhia region - 41.

A total of 38 coronavirus cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 34 in Volyn region, 30 in Odesa region, 29 in Lviv region, 15 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 13 in Kherson region, 11 in Zhytomyr region, 10 in each Donetsk and Khmelnytskyi regions, seven in Chernihiv region, and one case in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the number of the cases in Ukraine rose by 68 to 1,319 and the number of deaths rose by six to 38.