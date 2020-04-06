subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv Cannot Ban Private Vehicles From Roads Without State Of Emergency – Lawyer
Kyiv Cannot Ban Private Vehicles From Roads Without State Of Emergency – Lawyer

Lawyer Oleksandr Dulskyi has said that Mayor of Kyiv and Chairperson of the Kyiv municipal administration Vitali Klitschko cannot ban private vehicles from Kyiv roads unless a state of emergency is declared.

"Restriction of constitutional rights is possible only if a state of emergency is declared. Therefore, Klitschko cannot restrict citizens’ constitutional rights and freedoms even on the basis of a Cabinet of Ministers decision that is adopted lawfully based on the recommendations of a medical doctor and the Ministry of Health because a state of emergency has not been declared," he said.

According to him, Article 33 of the Constitution guarantees the right to movement.

According to the lawyer, if the police file administrative charges against a citizen for moving around the city on foot or on his own vehicle, that citizen cannot be punished.

According to him, this can be proven easily in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko has banned has said that he is not ruling out the possibility of banning private vehicles from Kyiv roads if the epidemiological situation in the city worsens.

