  • 69-Year-Old Dies Of Coronavirus At Kyiv Hospital No. 9 On March 31, Official Data States First Death In Kyiv Registered On April 1 – Chief Doctor Valiuk
The chief medical officer of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 9, Mykhailo Valiuk, has confirmed media reports that a 69-year-old man died of coronavirus at the hospital on March 31.

Valiuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

On Friday, the 1+1 television channel’s Secret Files program published the photograph of a death certificate that the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 9 issued on March 31, which stated that a 69-year-old man died of coronavirus at the hospital.

According to Valiuk, information about fatal cases is sent to the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection and the Department of Health.

Valiuk said he was “not guided by” Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko’s announcement at a daily news briefing on April 2 that the first case of death from coronavirus in Kyiv was recorded on April 1.

Klitschko said that a 70-year-old man had died of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko announced the first recorded deaths from coronavirus on April 2.

