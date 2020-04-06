subscribe to newsletter
  Ombudsperson's Office Has To Be Reshuffled – MP Vereschuk
06 April 2020
Ombudsperson’s Office Has To Be Reshuffled – MP Vereschuk

Даша Зубкова
Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party, Iryna Vereschuk, is convinced that the leadership of the office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights has to be reshuffled.

This is stated in the publication House of Cards: How the Office of the Ombudsperson turned for instrument of political games, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereschuk repeatedly criticized the work of the Office of the Ombudsperson.

“I do not have any negative emotions for the head of the Office of the Ombudsperson (Denisova) as a person, but regarding professionalism, you need to pay attention and improve the situation with access to human rights through the Ombudsperson. We did not vote for her, this is a person who works since the former cadence (of the Verkhovna Rada) and I believe that we need to return to this,” Vereschuk believes.

According to her, the next Ombudsperson should not be a politician, but have weight in the field of human rights.

The MP emphasizes that it is necessary to change not only Denisova herself, but also those people whom she brought.

“This is a team of people that it was she who picked up and do the assessment not to her personally, but to the whole institution of power - the Commissioner for Human Rights. The new person must update the staff that is now there,” the parliamentarian emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova signed a memorandum of cooperation with the person involved in several criminal cases.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal investigation into the alleged abuse of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights.

The NACB opened three cases against Ombudsperson Denisova.

