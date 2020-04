The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra has confirmed four coronavirus cases.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press service of the church says that in view of the spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine the quarantine measures have been toughened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has decides to hold divine services in absence of believers.