Public Health Center Registers 373 Reports On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection On April 5 – Health Ministry

On April 5, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine registered 373 reports on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the researches, a total of 1,319 coronavirus cases have been registered, 38 people have died and 28 people have recovered.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (234), Chernivtsi region (220) and Ternopil region (160).

Their number in Ivano-Frankivsk region is 116; 91 cases were registered in Kyiv region, 75 in Vinnytsia region, 62 in Cherkasy region, 51 in Sumy region, 39 in Rivne region, and 41 in each Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions.

Besides, 35 coronavirus cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 27 in each Odesa and Lviv regions, 24 in Volyn region, 14 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 in each Zhytomyr and Poltava regions, 10 in each Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions , nine in Donetsk region, seven in Chernihiv region, three in Luhansk region, and one case was registered in Kharkiv region.