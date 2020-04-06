Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry

On April 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 68 day over day to 1,319, while the number of the deaths rose by 6 to 38.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (234), Chernivtsi region (220) and Ternopil region (160).

Their number in Ivano-Frankivsk region is 116; 91 cases were registered in Kyiv region, 75 in Vinnytsia region, 62 in Cherkasy region, 51 in Sumy region, 39 in Rivne region, and 41 in each Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions.

Besides, 35 coronavirus cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 27 in each Odesa and Lviv regions, 24 in Volyn region, 14 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 in each Zhytomyr and Poltava regions, 10 in each Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions, nine in Donetsk region, seven in Chernihiv region, three in Luhansk region, and one case was registered in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 10 p.m., Sunday, April 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 57 day over day to 1,308, while the number of deaths rose by 5 to 37.