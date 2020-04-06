subscribe to newsletter
27.1 27.65
29.2 29.86
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry
06 April 2020, Monday, 12:29 52
Events 2020-04-06T14:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 68 day over day to 1,319, while the number of the deaths rose by 6 to 38.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (234), Chernivtsi region (220) and Ternopil region (160).

Their number in Ivano-Frankivsk region is 116; 91 cases were registered in Kyiv region, 75 in Vinnytsia region, 62 in Cherkasy region, 51 in Sumy region, 39 in Rivne region, and 41 in each Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions.

Besides, 35 coronavirus cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 27 in each Odesa and Lviv regions, 24 in Volyn region, 14 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 in each Zhytomyr and Poltava regions, 10 in each Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions, nine in Donetsk region, seven in Chernihiv region, three in Luhansk region, and one case was registered in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 10 p.m., Sunday, April 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 57 day over day to 1,308, while the number of deaths rose by 5 to 37.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronaviru...
Cabinet Exempts Diplomats And Truck Drivers From C...
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By ...
On April 2, Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People ...
News
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Confirms 4 Coronavirus Cases – Klitschko 13:07
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 12:43
99 Military Isolated Over 3 Coronavirus Cases In Army 12:37
Public Health Center Registers 373 Reports On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection On April 5 – Health Ministry 12:34
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry 12:29
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry 12:29
99 Military Isolated Over 3 Coronavirus Cases In Army 12:37
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Confirms 4 Coronavirus Cases – Klitschko 13:07
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 12:43
Public Health Center Registers 373 Reports On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection On April 5 – Health Ministry 12:34
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry 12:29
Public Health Center Registers 373 Reports On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection On April 5 – Health Ministry 12:34
99 Military Isolated Over 3 Coronavirus Cases In Army 12:37
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 12:43
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Confirms 4 Coronavirus Cases – Klitschko 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok