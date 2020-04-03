subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet Exempts Diplomats And Truck Drivers From Compulsory 14-Day Observation After Returning From Abroad
03 April 2020, Friday, 17:50 5
The Cabinet of Ministers exempted diplomats and truck drivers from a compulsory 14-day observation after returning from abroad.

This is stated in the introduced restrictive quarantine measures published by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that persons who cross the state border are subject to a 14-day compulsory observation.

Moreover, diplomats, members of international organizations, drivers of cargo vehicles, crew members of aircraft and ships, were exempted from this compulsory restriction, if there is no reason to believe that they were in contact with a diseased with coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers banned staying outside without identity documents.

