Supreme Court Upholds 10-Year Prison Sentences Of Zaitseva And Dronov For Fatal Accident In Kharkiv

The Cassation Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court has upheld the 10-year prison sentences of Olena Zaitseva and Hennadii Dronov for their involvement in a traffic accident that killed six people in October 2017.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A panel of judges dismissed appeals filed by lawyers for Zaitseva and Dronov on April 3.

Zaitseva and Dronov were sentenced to 10 years in prison and banned from driving for three years.

They were found guilty of violating road traffic safety rules while driving in Kharkov in October 2017, as a result of which six pedestrians were killed and five pedestrians and one passenger were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dronov drove a Volkswagen Touareg vehicle through a yellow traffic light and at the intersection of Sumskaya Street and Mechnikov Lane in downtown Kharkiv on October 18, 2017, and crashed into Zaitseva’s Lexus vehicle, which was driving through a red traffic light at high speed.

The Lexus veered onto a sidewalk, where there were pedestrians.

Five people aged 19 to 46 died on the spot. Six suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. A 24-year-old later died in hospital.