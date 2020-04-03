In Kyiv Hospitals There Are Almost 400 Patients With Pneumonia - Klitschko

In Kyiv hospitals there are almost 400 patients with various types of pneumonia.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to emphasize: there are almost 400 patients in the capital’s hospitals with a diagnosis of pneumonia," he said.

Klitschko said that from all patients with pneumonia had already taken samples for laboratory tests for the detection of coronavirus, since at the moment there are tests in hospitals that determine its presence.

According to him, doctors note that not all cases of pneumonia are complications caused by coronavirus.

Klitschko urged people to immediately consult a doctor if they suspect a coronavirus or pneumonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Ministry of Health decided to test for coronavirus all patients with viral pneumonia.