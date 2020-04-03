subscribe to newsletter
27.35 27.8
29.65 30.4
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army
03 April 2020, Friday, 17:42 10
Events 2020-04-03T19:46:39+03:00
Ukrainian news
137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army

137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, army, armed forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, self isolation

A total of 137 military are in self-isolation due to the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in the army.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In the next three days, 62 soldiers are ending their isolation period.

So far, two cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a doctor at the Khmelnytskyi Military Hospital of the Armed Forces was diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of March 26, there were no recorded cases of acute respiratory illness caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus among active military personnel of the Armed Forces.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine army armed forces Armed Forces of Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 self isolation

Court Releases Armed Forces Reserve Officer Rakush...
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And ...
Cabinet Bans Staying Outside Without Identity Docu...
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By ...
137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army
In Kyiv Hospitals There Are Almost 400 Patients With Pneumonia - Klitschko
News
Cabinet Exempts Diplomats And Truck Drivers From Compulsory 14-Day Observation After Returning From Abroad 17:50
Supreme Court Upholds 10-Year Prison Sentences Of Zaitseva And Dronov For Fatal Accident In Kharkiv 17:48
In Kyiv Hospitals There Are Almost 400 Patients With Pneumonia - Klitschko 17:46
NACB Questions Yermak’s Brother – Lawyer 17:44
137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army 17:42
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry 13:36
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming allocates almost $725,000 to hospitals to fight against coronavirus 11:33
Ukrainian Embassy In U.S. Asks Tesla And SpaceX CEO Musk To Provide Lung Ventilators To Ukraine 18:13
Lovochkin: Healthcare Underfunded in Budget’s General Fund by 17 Percent at Quarter-End 13:53
48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To Counter Coronavirus Spread Unsuccessful – KIIS Poll 18:08
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry 13:36
Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Poll 18:00
Ukrainian Embassy In U.S. Asks Tesla And SpaceX CEO Musk To Provide Lung Ventilators To Ukraine 18:13
130 Citizens Returned From Abroad Fined For UAH 17,000 For Violation Of Self-Isolation Regime 18:20
Police Fine 5 People For UAH 17,000 For Violation Of Quarantine In Kyiv 13:46
more news
NACB Questions Yermak’s Brother – Lawyer
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok