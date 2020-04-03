137 Military In Self-Isolation Due To 2 Coronavirus Cases In Army

A total of 137 military are in self-isolation due to the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in the army.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In the next three days, 62 soldiers are ending their isolation period.

So far, two cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a doctor at the Khmelnytskyi Military Hospital of the Armed Forces was diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of March 26, there were no recorded cases of acute respiratory illness caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus among active military personnel of the Armed Forces.