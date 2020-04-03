Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming allocates almost $725,000 to hospitals to fight against coronavirus

Private enterprises are helping to curb shortages of special equipment and personal protective means in hospitals. UkrLandFarming, an agricultural holding owned by businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk, has allocated UAH 20 million (US $724,637) for the purchase of necessary material and equipment.

Enterprises that are part of the UkrLandFarming agricultural holding are helping hospitals to purchase ventilators, laboratory testing equipment, inhalers, protective means, and other essentials required during an epidemic, Ukrainian news broadcaster Podrobnosti has reported.



"As of today, about UAH 20 million has been generally allocated by the owner in almost 19 regional centers of our country and about 650 settlements to fight against coronavirus. About UAH 6 million has already been distributed across the regions where our enterprises operate, to district hospitals, medical emergency centers, as well as regional clinics," - said UkrLandFarming Operational Director Halyna Kovtok.

The company holds regular online conferences with the regions to coordinate efforts to provide assistance to local health facilities. "In most cases, we are searching for them ourselves – medical emergency centers, which are mainly subordinate to regional authorities, all operating district ambulances, we're helping ambulance teams, providing them with reliable means of protection – this is our goal today," - Kovtok said. "We will summarize operational data that directors of regional departments will give us, and the next week we will determine the regions we'll plan to help."

UkrLandFarming is one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings engaged in cultivation of cereals and oilseeds, other seeds, livestock farming, and production of eggs and egg products (Avangardco IPL). The enterprises of the UkrLandFarming group of companies create 27,000 jobs and are one of the largest taxpayers in Ukraine.