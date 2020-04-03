subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet Bans Staying Outside Without Identity Documents
03 April 2020, Friday, 14:10
Events 2020-04-03T19:45:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Bans Staying Outside Without Identity Documents

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, passport, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, identity documents, ID

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned staying outside without identity documents.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal published the list of restrictions in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is forbidden to stay outside without identity documents,” the published table of restrictive measures reads.

Besides, it is forbidden to stay in public places of persons under 14 years old without parental support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has banned staying in public places without a mask since April 6.

