  Ukraine Expected To Pay UAH 50.55 Billion On Foreign Debts And UAH 91.21 Billion On Domestic Debts In Q2 – Finance Ministry
03 April 2020
Economy 2020-04-03T19:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Expected To Pay UAH 50.55 Billion On Foreign Debts And UAH 91.21 Billion On Domestic Debts In Q2 – Finance Ministry

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Finance Ministry, payment, foreign debt, domestic debt

In the second quarter of 2020, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 50.55 billion on foreign debts and UAH 91.21 billion on domestic debts.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The peak of payments this year will take place in the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 73.35 billion on domestic debts; UAH 94.57 billion on foreign debts.

In 2020, Ukraine will have to pay a total of UAH 449.75 billion, and the amount will decreased to UAH 323.57 billion in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will have to pay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about USD 1.4 billion in 2020.

