Cabinet Bans Movement Of More Than 2 Persons Along Street During Quarantine

The Cabinet of Ministers banned the movement of a group of people from more than 2 people, except in cases of official necessity and accompanying children.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have adopted a decree prohibiting more than 2 people from walking on the streets, with the exception of those who accompany children," he said

The government also urges citizens to refrain from barbecue and walks in the parks until the end of April.

"These measures may be inconvenient, but it is necessary for your safety," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal also noted that the government does not intend to stop trade turnover, the work of industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.