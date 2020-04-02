subscribe to newsletter
27.4 28.05
29.95 30.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains
02 April 2020, Thursday, 18:04 12
Politics 2020-04-02T19:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains

Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, pharmacy, Coronavirus, COVID-19, medical mask, mask, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Medical masks are available only in a part of Kyiv pharmacy chains at a price of UAH 10-15 per piece.

Representatives of Kyiv pharmacy chains have informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

Masks are available in the pharmacy chains: Dobroho Dnia, Farmatsiia and Podorozhnyk.

There are no masks on sale in the pharmacy chains: Nyzkykh Tsin and Bazhaiemo Zdorovia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to prohibit staying in public places without a respirator and movement of more than two people outside.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv pharmacy Coronavirus COVID-19 medical mask mask Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medic...
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Mask...
In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacies There Is No Paracetamol
6,500 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – ...
Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Poll
48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To Counter Coronavirus Spread Unsuccessful – KIIS Poll
News
130 Citizens Returned From Abroad Fined For UAH 17,000 For Violation Of Self-Isolation Regime 18:20
Ukrainian Embassy In U.S. Asks Tesla And SpaceX CEO Musk To Provide Lung Ventilators To Ukraine 18:13
48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To Counter Coronavirus Spread Unsuccessful – KIIS Poll 18:08
Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains 18:04
Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Poll 18:00
more news
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents) 11:11
Boris Lozhkin handed over personal protective equipment kits against coronavirus to the Institute of Otolaryngology 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 120 To 669, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 17 March 31 – Health Ministry 12:16
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry 13:36
Every 3rd Evacuee From Bali Left Ukraine After Zelenskyy’s Request To Ukrainians To Return Home Over Quarantine – Avakov 17:46
more news
Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Health Service 17:52
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers 12:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry 13:36
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices 12:27
Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget 17:49
more news
Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok