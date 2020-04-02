Medical Masks Available For UAH 10-15 Per Piece In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacy Chains

Medical masks are available only in a part of Kyiv pharmacy chains at a price of UAH 10-15 per piece.

Representatives of Kyiv pharmacy chains have informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

Masks are available in the pharmacy chains: Dobroho Dnia, Farmatsiia and Podorozhnyk.

There are no masks on sale in the pharmacy chains: Nyzkykh Tsin and Bazhaiemo Zdorovia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to prohibit staying in public places without a respirator and movement of more than two people outside.