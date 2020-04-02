Rada Administration Does Not Have Information On Number Of Staff And MPs Being Treated For Coronavirus Or In Self-Isolation

Rada Administration Does Not Have Information On Number Of Staff And MPs Being Treated For Coronavirus Or In S

The Administration of the Verkhovna Rada does not have information on the number of Members of Parliament or staff being treated for coronavirus infection COVID-19 or who are in self-isolation.

This is stated in the response of the Verkhovna Rada Administration to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Administration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, within its competence, said that it does not have information on the number of MPs and staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine who suffer from COVID-19 coronavirus infection and are being treated in medical institutions," the response reads.

In the response of the Administration, it is noted that the legislation provides the right of access to existing information and does not require the creation of new information in response to a request, in particular, by conducting analytical work.

At the same time, a separate document on this issue was not created in the parliament Administration.

According to the response to the requested information, the creation of such information requires generalization, analytical data processing and creation in another way, and does not fall under the provisions of Part 1 of Article 1 of the Law on Access to Public Information, which states that public information is reflected and documented by any means and on any media, information that was received or created in the process of fulfillment by the authorities of their duties, provided for by applicable law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health reports that as of Wednesday evening, the number of patients with coronavirus in Ukraine increased by 125 people to 794, the number of deaths - by 3 people to 20.