subscribe to newsletter
27.4 28.05
29.95 30.7
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko
02 April 2020, Thursday, 13:39 29
Events 2020-04-02T15:31:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko

First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, express test, coronavirus express test, death from coronavirus

The first death from coronavirus infection registered in Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... Unfortunately, 1 case of coronavirus is fatal," he said.

It is noted that the dead from a coronavirus was a 70-year-old man.

12 patients, most of whom were treated in the Oleksandrivska hospital, have already recovered and were discharged home.

Klitschko said that over the past day in Kyiv, another 29 new cases have been registered, and the total number of cases is 161 people.

Among the diseased: 19 men aged 22 to 70 years, 10 women aged 36 to 62 years.

18 patients were hospitalized: 4 - to the clinical hospital No.5, 9 - to the hospital No.7, 3 - to the Oleksandrivska hospital, 2 - to the hospital No.3, others are treated at home on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

In Kyiv, almost 2,200 people were tested by express tests and 1,200 samples were laboratory-processed.

The Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of Health checks another 404 samples for confirmation or refutation of the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Klitschko said that in Kyiv they began testing for coronavirus all patients with pneumonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 25 people to 132.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic express test coronavirus express test death from coronavirus

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine U...
Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Healt...
Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time As...
Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry
News
6,500 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 13:49
Police Fine 5 People For UAH 17,000 For Violation Of Quarantine In Kyiv 13:46
Rada Administration Does Not Have Information On Number Of Staff And MPs Being Treated For Coronavirus Or In Self-Isolation 13:43
First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry 13:36
more news
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents) 11:11
Boris Lozhkin handed over personal protective equipment kits against coronavirus to the Institute of Otolaryngology 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 120 To 669, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 17 March 31 – Health Ministry 12:16
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service 17:48
30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - Recovered – Foreign Ministry 17:54
more news
Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Health Service 17:52
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service 17:48
30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - Recovered – Foreign Ministry 17:54
Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget 17:49
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers 12:32
more news
Rada Administration Does Not Have Information On Number Of Staff And MPs Being Treated For Coronavirus Or In Self-Isolation
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok