First Death From Coronavirus Registered In Kyiv - Klitschko

The first death from coronavirus infection registered in Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... Unfortunately, 1 case of coronavirus is fatal," he said.

It is noted that the dead from a coronavirus was a 70-year-old man.

12 patients, most of whom were treated in the Oleksandrivska hospital, have already recovered and were discharged home.

Klitschko said that over the past day in Kyiv, another 29 new cases have been registered, and the total number of cases is 161 people.

Among the diseased: 19 men aged 22 to 70 years, 10 women aged 36 to 62 years.

18 patients were hospitalized: 4 - to the clinical hospital No.5, 9 - to the hospital No.7, 3 - to the Oleksandrivska hospital, 2 - to the hospital No.3, others are treated at home on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

In Kyiv, almost 2,200 people were tested by express tests and 1,200 samples were laboratory-processed.

The Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of Health checks another 404 samples for confirmation or refutation of the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Klitschko said that in Kyiv they began testing for coronavirus all patients with pneumonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 25 people to 132.