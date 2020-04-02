subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 135 To 804; Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 20 on April 1 – Health Ministry
02 April 2020, Thursday
Politics 2020-04-02T15:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
On April 1, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 135 day over day to 804, and the number of deaths rose by three day over day to 20.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (160); Chernivtsi region (143) and Ternopil region (106).

A total of 64 cases were registered in Kyiv region; 54 in Cherkasy region; 74 in Ivano-Frankivsk region; 51 in Vinnytsia region; 19 cases in each Rivne and Zaporizhia regions.

A total of 26 coronavirus cases were registered in Sumy region; 11 in Lviv region; 10 in each Dnipropetrovsk and Volyn regions; seven cases were registered in Donetsk region; six in each Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions; five in Poltava region; four cases in Kherson region; three in each Chernihiv and Luhansk regions; and one in each Zakarpattia and Kharkiv regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 120 to 669 and the number of deaths by four to 17.

Rada Administration Does Not Have Information On Number Of Staff And MPs Being Treated For Coronavirus Or In Self-Isolation
