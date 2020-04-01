subscribe to newsletter
  • Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget
01 April 2020, Wednesday
Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget

Даша Зубкова
Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna forecasts the payment of one-time assistance of UAH 1,000 to pensioners from April 14 when making amendments to the state budget.

She announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will make these payments immediately when amendments are made to the state budget and the necessary financial documents are approved. If all this happens, then from April 14, 2020 the Pension Fund will calculate all these payments and people will receive these payments," the minister said.

According to her, such payments will be received by 10 million pensioners who receive pensions of less than UAH 5,000, as well as a number of other categories of citizens.

At the same time, the government at the meeting supported the President’s social initiatives aimed at protecting pensioners and other vulnerable groups in connection with the global crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19.

These are three key points: the establishment from April 1 of a monthly payment of up to UAH 500 to pensioners over 80 years of age and whose pension does not exceed UAH 9,205; determination of the procedure for the payment of a lump sum in the amount of UAH 1,000 for pensioners whose pension does not exceed UAH 5,000, as well as to some vulnerable categories of people; indexation of pensions since May by 11%.

The average size of the increase in pensions will be UAH 260.

Initiatives will require adoption of amendments to the budget, which is being finalized together with the MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects the adoption of amendments to the state budget next week (April 6-12).

