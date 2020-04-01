Every 3rd Evacuee From Bali Left Ukraine After Zelenskyy’s Request To Ukrainians To Return Home Over Quarantine – Avakov

Every 3rd Evacuee From Bali Left Ukraine After Zelenskyy’s Request To Ukrainians To Return Home Over Quarantin

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, states that every third citizen of Ukraine evacuated by a special flight from Bali, had left Ukraine after the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requesting Ukrainians to return home over the spread of the coronavirus all over the world.

Avakov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister called such a behavior to be irresponsible.

He added that the source of over 75% of coronavirus cases in Kyiv were the people, who arrived by planes, and 25% are the cases of infection from secondary contacts in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several people placed in observation at the Kozatskiy Hotel in Kyiv have escaped.

The Ukrainians evacuated from Bali were refusing to leave the plane.