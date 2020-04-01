UGCC Calls On Parishioners To Pray Online On Annunciation And Palm Sunday

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) calls on its parishioners to pray online on the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on April 7 and on Palm Sunday (Entrance of the Lord into Jerusalem) on April 12.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the information department of the UGCC.

"All recommendations and advice given by the head of the UGCC on how to hold worship services during Holy Week and Easter are already being observed. Pray online," the UGCC said.

The church believes that on these and other days, parishioners should refrain from visiting churches due to quarantine.

At the same time, the UGCC emphasizes that they cannot forbid citizens to attend church.

“But we cannot forbid people to go to temples. But we ask to pray online,” the UGCC noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UGCC calls on clergymen to hold worship services on the street on Easter.