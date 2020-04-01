subscribe to newsletter
  • Authorities Considering Possibility Of Introducing More Stringent Quarantine Measures And Negotiating With Media Groups On Broadcast Of Easter Worship Services - Presidential Office
01 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:38 20
2020-04-01
Ukrainian news
Authorities Considering Possibility Of Introducing More Stringent Quarantine Measures And Negotiating With Media Groups On Broadcast Of Easter Worship Services - Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Authorities are considering the possibility of introducing more stringent quarantine measures and are negotiating with media groups to broadcast Easter worship services.

The press service of the President announced this in a statement following a daily conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to combat the spread of coronavirus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The meeting considered the possibility of introducing additional, more stringent quarantine measures. In particular, they talked about the all-masked regime from April 6 to April 24 and the limitation of the number of people on the street. After all, on Easter holidays a peak in incidence of coronavirus is expected. To prevent this, the authorities held talks with all television groups on broadcasting Easter worship services. So far, only three television channels have not given an answer regarding such broadcasts, but negotiations with them continue," the statement reads.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy called on the Cabinet of Ministers to compile lists of low-income categories of citizens in order to provide them with financial assistance during quarantine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recalled that the government is developing a job creation program for those who came from abroad or lost their jobs due to quarantine.

"We plan to create many jobs in a few weeks. In particular, we need people to repair roads, to pave sidewalks, clean up territories. There are many different jobs," he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also preparing a treatment protocol for COVID-19.

During the meeting, its participants discussed the possibility of deploying mobile hospitals.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that Italy turned to Ukraine with a request to help with medical teams, and also offered to help Italy by providing alcohol for medical purposes.

"It would be nice to provide Italy with a team of several of our specialists, say anesthetists, before we have the peak of the disease. Then they will return with invaluable experience in dealing with the pandemic. However, we must ensure their complete safety and better working conditions in Italy," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Avakov also said that compliance with quarantine measures in Ukraine is controlled by 20,000 police officers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 120 people to 669, the number of deaths from the disease - by 4 people to 17 compared with the previous day.

Orthodox Easter this year will be celebrated on April 19.

Quarantine in Ukraine has been extended until April 24.

