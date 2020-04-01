subscribe to newsletter
27.35 28.05
30 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents)
01 April 2020, Wednesday, 11:11 172
Politics 2020-04-01T19:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents)

NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents)

Яков Сташинский
PGO, NABU, Artem Sytnyk, discredit, SAPO
Artem Sytnyk. Photo by Ukrainian Photo
Artem Sytnyk. Photo by Ukrainian Photo

The purported correspondence between subordinates of Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), published by the media testifies to attempts of discrediting other security officials who investigated NABU's illegal activities. The copies of corresponding documents were published by the Obozrevatel media outlet. According to journalists, they confirm that NABU detectives at the direction of their superiors were engaged in gathering incriminating evidence and compiling dossiers on officials of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine and Head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsk.

"Following high-profile scandals with illegal wiretapping of SAPO by NABU agents, Artem Sytnyk's subordinates continued to 'dig dirt' on Kholodnytsky, trying to find a pretext for discrediting him. This is evidenced by an internal document drafted by NABU agents for Sytnyk's First Deputy Gizo Uglava, where NABU detectives reported on their assignment – to come up with a pretext for discrediting the SAPO chief," the media outlet reported.

Such pretext could be Kholodnytsky's contact with Andriy Bohdan, but new authorities came in 2019, and Bohdan was appointed Head of the President's Office – so this version became "inconvenient" for Sytnyk, who had already started feeling reasonably concerned about his chair, Obozrevatel wrote.

"In addition to squabbles with SAPO, NABU actively fought with the PGO, namely, Deputy Prosecutor General Yuriy Stolyarchuk and the Department of Investigation of Critical Cases in Economics. On August 12, 2016, officers of this PGO's department detained two employees of the NABU's operational-technical unit as the latter were conducting an 'undercover technical operation' – surveillance of PGO's officials," journalists said. According to the media outlet, the following documents are 'a 'black list' of PGO officials with their photographs and a "list of troubles" the prosecutors had caused to 'NABU spies'." The list, journalists say, was received by Gizo Uglava from his subordinates.

"NABU has already been accused of illegally wiretapping some 140 persons after allegedly receiving a court warrant to wiretap 18 persons. According to media reports, previously published correspondence also indicates that NABU wiretapped, compiled dossiers, and sent incriminating material to foreign actors. Mainly politicians, businessmen and law enforcers were allegedly targeted in such illegal actions," the report reads.

Больше новостей о: PGO NABU Artem Sytnyk discredit SAPO

Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget
Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Health Service
News
Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Health Service 17:52
Lazebna Forecasts Payment Of UAH 1,000 One-Time Assistance To Pensioners From April 14 When Making Amendments To State Budget 17:49
Every 3rd Evacuee From Bali Left Ukraine After Zelenskyy’s Request To Ukrainians To Return Home Over Quarantine – Avakov 17:46
UGCC Calls On Parishioners To Pray Online On Annunciation And Palm Sunday 17:42
Authorities Considering Possibility Of Introducing More Stringent Quarantine Measures And Negotiating With Media Groups On Broadcast Of Easter Worship Services - Presidential Office 17:38
more news
Bakhmatyuk's firm allocates funds for anti-coronavirus efforts in Kherson region 12:10
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus 12:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 69 To 549, Number Of Deaths 2 To 13 On March 30 – Health Ministry 12:55
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to discredit SAPO, PGO – media (Documents) 11:11
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
more news
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus 12:39
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers 12:32
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices 12:27
Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers 12:38
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
more news
UGCC Calls On Parishioners To Pray Online On Annunciation And Palm Sunday
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok