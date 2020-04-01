subscribe to newsletter
27.35 28.05
30 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers
01 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:38 29
Events 2020-04-01T15:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshyn

Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv region, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

A total of 19 out of 57 coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv region were registered in Obukhiv district and 12 in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district; three patients died and one recovered from the coronavirus.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, six cases have been confirmed in Boryspil; three cases in each Bila Tserkva and Brovary; two cases in each Obukhiv, Irpin and in the village of Roslavychi (Vasylkiv district); and one case in each Boryspil district, Stavysche district, Bila Tserkva district, Makariv district, and Brovary district; and in Vorzel, Hostomel and Bucha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 120 to 669; the number of deaths rose by four to 17.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko Kyiv region Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For ...
Police Draw Up 60 Administrative Protocols Against...
Out Of 25 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine U...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 120 To 669, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 17 March 31 – Health Ministry
Police Draw Up 60 Administrative Protocols Against Observation Escapees From Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv
News
Boris Lozhkin handed over personal protective equipment kits against coronavirus to the Institute of Otolaryngology 13:39
Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers 12:38
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers 12:32
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices 12:27
Police Draw Up 60 Administrative Protocols Against Observation Escapees From Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv 12:20
more news
NABU "leaked" case files and lawmakers' personal data to foreign embassies – media 16:30
Bakhmatyuk's firm allocates funds for anti-coronavirus efforts in Kherson region 12:10
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus 12:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 69 To 549, Number Of Deaths 2 To 13 On March 30 – Health Ministry 12:55
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
more news
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus 12:39
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices 12:27
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers 12:32
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
more news
Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok