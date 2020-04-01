Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District, 3 Die, 1 Recovers

Out Of 57 Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region 19 Registered In Obukhiv District, 12 In Kyevo-Sviatoshyn

A total of 19 out of 57 coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv region were registered in Obukhiv district and 12 in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district; three patients died and one recovered from the coronavirus.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, six cases have been confirmed in Boryspil; three cases in each Bila Tserkva and Brovary; two cases in each Obukhiv, Irpin and in the village of Roslavychi (Vasylkiv district); and one case in each Boryspil district, Stavysche district, Bila Tserkva district, Makariv district, and Brovary district; and in Vorzel, Hostomel and Bucha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 120 to 669; the number of deaths rose by four to 17.