01 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:20
Politics 2020-04-01T15:45:04+03:00
Police Draw Up 60 Administrative Protocols Against Observation Escapees From Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, police, escape, administrative protocol, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, observation, Kozatskiy hotel, Kozatskiy

The police have drawn up over 60 administrative protocols against the observation escapees from the Kozatskiy hotel in Kyiv.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from director of the communication department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, Artem Shevchenko.

Shevchenko did not specify if the police had had an opportunity to return the escapees to the observation venue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the preliminary data, a tourist, who was in observation at the Kozatskiy hotel, tested negative for the coronavirus.

