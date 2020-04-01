Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 120 To 669, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 17 March 31 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 120 To 669, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 17 March 31 – Health

As at March 31, 2020, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine had risen by 120 day over day to 669 and the number of deaths had risen by 4 day over day to 17.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (134), Chernivtsi region (104) and Ternopil region (98).

The number of cases registered in Cherkasy region is 52; 57 in Kyiv region; 64 in Ivano-Frankivsk region; 49 in Vinnytsia region; 15 in Rivne region; and 13 in Zaporizhia region.

A total of 19 cases have been registered in Sumy region; nine in Dnipropetrovsk region; 7 cases in Volyn region; six cases in Lviv region; six in Kirovohrad region; six in Donetsk region; five regions in Zhytomyr region; three cases in Khmelnytskyi region; and three in Luhansk region; two cases in each Poltava and Chernihiv regions; one case in each Zakarpattia and Kherson regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at March 30, the number of officially registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine had risen by 69 to 549; and the number of deaths by two to 11.