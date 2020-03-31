subscribe to newsletter
30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - Recovered – Foreign Ministry

30 Ukrainians abroad are treated for coronavirus, 8 - recovered after coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of 09:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 11,015 Ukrainians have registered for evacuation to Ukraine.

30 citizens of Ukraine undergo treatment abroad.

Of these, 5 in Italy, 4 in Germany and the Dominican Republic each, 3 in Austria and Poland each, 2 in Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates each, 1 in the USA, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Serbia and in the Seychelles each.

8 Ukrainians recovered from the disease: 4 in Japan, 2 in Italy, 1 each in Germany and Poland.

4 Ukrainian women abroad have died.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Ukrainian News Agency that all four lived in Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, it was reported that 27 Ukrainians abroad are being treated for coronavirus, another 161 are in quarantine.

