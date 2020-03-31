subscribe to newsletter
27.8 28.5
30.45 31.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service
31 March 2020, Tuesday, 17:48 61
Politics 2020-03-31T23:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service

4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service

Даша Зубкова
border, return, State Border Guard Service, evacuation, Ukrainians, Coronavirus, COVID-19, state boeder

A total of 4,800 Ukrainian citizens have returned home in the last 24 hours.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the last day, employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have conducted 10,000 enter/exit operations.

Almost a half of them, around 4,800, refereed to letting Ukrainian citizens from abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, a passenger from the Doha-Kyiv flight placed in observation at the Kozatskiy hotel was hospitalized.

Больше новостей о: border return State Border Guard Service evacuation Ukrainians Coronavirus COVID-19 state boeder

30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - ...
Firtash Intends To Return To Ukraine If He Wins Ca...
14,600 Ukrainians Abroad Require Assistance In Ret...
13,500 Ukrainians Return Home From Abroad In Last ...
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service
News
Lovochkin: Economy Support Must Be Increased, Not Cut During Crisis and Pandemic 19:16
30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - Recovered – Foreign Ministry 17:54
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service 17:48
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019 17:46
Health Ministry Authorizes Markets Operation During Quarantine Subject To Anti-Epidemic Measures Observation 17:43
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
NABU actions against Bakhmatyuk may lead to disaster for entire Ukraine's agricultural sector, – British media 11:19
NABU "leaked" case files and lawmakers' personal data to foreign embassies – media 16:30
Bakhmatyuk's firm allocates funds for anti-coronavirus efforts in Kherson region 12:10
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko 17:40
Health Ministry Authorizes Markets Operation During Quarantine Subject To Anti-Epidemic Measures Observation 17:43
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019 17:46
more news
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok