4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service

A total of 4,800 Ukrainian citizens have returned home in the last 24 hours.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the last day, employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have conducted 10,000 enter/exit operations.

Almost a half of them, around 4,800, refereed to letting Ukrainian citizens from abroad.

