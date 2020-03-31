4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service

A total of 4,800 Ukrainian citizens have returned home in the last 24 hours. Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports. According to the report, in the last day, employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have conducted 10,000 enter\/exit operations. Almost a half of them, around 4,800, refereed to letting Ukrainian citizens from abroad. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, a passenger from the Doha-Kyiv flight placed in observation at the Kozatskiy hotel was hospitalized.