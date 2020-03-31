Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019

Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 201

The Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov declared UAH 19.3 million on the account in Oschadbank and UAH 2.831 million of income from the deposit for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified Register of declarations of persons authorized to fulfill the functions of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov’s total income for last year amounted to UAH 2.919 million, of which UAH 2.831 million was interest from Oschadbank.

The salary of the chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration amounted to UAH 87,807 (dismissed in April).

The total income of the Minister’s wife, Nataliya Stepanova, amounted to UAH 2.758 million, of which UAH 1.6 million - income from doing business, UAH 894,970 - interest from Oschadbank, UAH 203,965 - salary at the Institute of Nephrology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, UAH 53,211 - part-time salary at the Bohomolets National Medical University and UAH 5,158 - interest from PrivatBank.

Stepanov indicated in the declaration UAH 19.3 million, USD 817 and EUR 302 on accounts in Oschadbank, EUR 11,300, USD 12,000 and UAH 180,000 in cash.

His wife declared UAH 6.58 million on the account in Oschadbank, UAH 900,000 on the account in PrivatBank, as well as USD 34,500 in cash.

Stepanov owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​340.9 square meters, his wife - a parking lot with an area of ​​18 square meters.

According to the declaration, the minister owns the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover and the 2005 Lexus LX470, his wife owns the 2013 Lexus GX460 and the 2016 Lexus LX 450.

Stepanov also declared wristwatches of the Rolex, Breguet and Piaget brands (1 each) and a picture of the artist Anatolii Krivolap.

Stepanov’s wife indicated in the declaration wristwatches of the Rolex, Breguet (2 pieces) and Girard-Perregaux brands, pendants of the Mauboussin, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, 4 rings and precious metals with precious stones, 2 of which are Cartier brand.

Besides, she declared fur coats of Marco & Vanoll and Loro Piana brands each.

Stepanov has corporate rights in the following companies: Republican Legal Union (61%, transferred), Estonian IPDevelopment Group OU (40%, transferred), Eduget (50%, not transferred).

The minister’s wife has corporate rights in IPDevelopment Group OU (60%), Eduget (50%), Spetsagrotekh (33%), Garnomedika (67%), Fair Pixel (50%), Kraina Bazhan (30%), Miskpostachzbut (30%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Maksym Stepanov to the post of Minister of Health, having dismissed Ilia Yemets.

From January 2017 to April 2019, Stepanov served as chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration.