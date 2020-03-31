Health Ministry Authorizes Markets Operation During Quarantine Subject To Anti-Epidemic Measures Observation

The Ministry of Health has authorized the operation of food markets during the quarantine period, subject to the observation of anti-epidemic measures.

This is stated in decree of the chief state sanitary doctor No. 5 of March 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, only those markets that have a registered food market operator will be able to work.

The number of market visitors is normalized at the rate of one person per 20 square meters, and the distance between people in the queue should be at least one and a half meters.

For weekend markets, the distance between points of sale must be at least three meters.

Also, all sellers and buyers should be provided with personal protective equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture supports the continuation of operation of open food markets during the quarantine period.