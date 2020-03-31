Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko

Kyiv will fine groups of vacationers in parks form the amount of UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for violating the rules of improvement.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They (police and public utilities workers) will draw up protocols and write out fines from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for violating the improvement rules by those who have not realized that the city has restrictions," he said.

Klitschko said that previously only the police drew up the protocols and fined them, but now the employees of public utilities (namely, municipal security, improvement services and other services) will also do this.

Klitschko is convinced that if people do not follow the rules, do not understand words and explanations, then they must pay for it.

