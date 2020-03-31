subscribe to newsletter
27.8 28.5
30.45 31.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko
31 March 2020, Tuesday, 17:40 38
Politics 2020-03-31T23:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko

Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, fine, Kyiv Mayor, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, violation of quarantine, vacationers

Kyiv will fine groups of vacationers in parks form the amount of UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for violating the rules of improvement.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They (police and public utilities workers) will draw up protocols and write out fines from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for violating the improvement rules by those who have not realized that the city has restrictions," he said.

Klitschko said that previously only the police drew up the protocols and fined them, but now the employees of public utilities (namely, municipal security, improvement services and other services) will also do this.

Klitschko is convinced that if people do not follow the rules, do not understand words and explanations, then they must pay for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to report on citizens with symptoms of coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko fine Kyiv Mayor Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic violation of quarantine vacationers

Several People Placed In Observation At Kozatskiy ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grow...
Klitschko Calls On Kyiv Residents To Report On Cit...
Court Fines Woman UAH 17,000 For Violating Quarant...
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service
News
Lovochkin: Economy Support Must Be Increased, Not Cut During Crisis and Pandemic 19:16
30 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 8 - Recovered – Foreign Ministry 17:54
4,800 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine Yesterday – State Border Service 17:48
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019 17:46
Health Ministry Authorizes Markets Operation During Quarantine Subject To Anti-Epidemic Measures Observation 17:43
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
NABU actions against Bakhmatyuk may lead to disaster for entire Ukraine's agricultural sector, – British media 11:19
NABU "leaked" case files and lawmakers' personal data to foreign embassies – media 16:30
Bakhmatyuk's firm allocates funds for anti-coronavirus efforts in Kherson region 12:10
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For UAH 1,700-3,400 For Violation Of Improvement - Klitschko 17:40
Health Ministry Authorizes Markets Operation During Quarantine Subject To Anti-Epidemic Measures Observation 17:43
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019 17:46
more news
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok