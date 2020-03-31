Cabinet Hoping To Save UAH 1.5 Billion At Expense Of Limitation Of Officials’ Salaries During Quarantine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine hopes to save UAH 1.5 billion at the expense of the limitation of the officials’ salaries with the size of 10 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes or UAH 47,200 for a period of the quarantine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Cabinet decided to base ministers salaries to the average wage around the country and set the salary of the prime minister, vice prime ministers and ministers at the level of five monthly average wages in the economy.