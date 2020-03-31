subscribe to newsletter
27.8 28.5
30.45 31.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Hoping To Save UAH 1.5 Billion At Expense Of Limitation Of Officials’ Salaries During Quarantine
31 March 2020, Tuesday, 12:59 9
Politics 2020-03-31T13:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Hoping To Save UAH 1.5 Billion At Expense Of Limitation Of Officials’ Salaries During Quarantine

Cabinet Hoping To Save UAH 1.5 Billion At Expense Of Limitation Of Officials’ Salaries During Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, salary, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, officials' salaries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine hopes to save UAH 1.5 billion at the expense of the limitation of the officials’ salaries with the size of 10 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes or UAH 47,200 for a period of the quarantine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Cabinet decided to base ministers salaries to the average wage around the country and set the salary of the prime minister, vice prime ministers and ministers at the level of five monthly average wages in the economy.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers salary Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 officials' salaries

Cabinet Obliges Ukrainians Arriving From Coronavir...
Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge...
SkyUp Suspends Scheduled Flights Until April 24
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 69 To 549, Number Of Deaths 2 To 13 On March 30 – Health Ministry
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus
News
Cabinet Hoping To Save UAH 1.5 Billion At Expense Of Limitation Of Officials’ Salaries During Quarantine 12:59
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 69 To 549, Number Of Deaths 2 To 13 On March 30 – Health Ministry 12:55
Several People Placed In Observation At Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv Escape – National Police 12:51
United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus 12:39
Rada Cancels Moratorium On Farmland Sale From July 2021 12:31
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
NABU actions against Bakhmatyuk may lead to disaster for entire Ukraine's agricultural sector, – British media 11:19
NABU "leaked" case files and lawmakers' personal data to foreign embassies – media 16:30
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko 13:09
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko 13:09
Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020 13:11
more news
Several People Placed In Observation At Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv Escape – National Police
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok