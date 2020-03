Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 69 To 549, Number Of Deaths 2 To 13 On March 30 – Health M

On March 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 69 to 549, and the number of the deaths rose by two to 13.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (107) and Chernivtsi region (90).

