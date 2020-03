Several People Placed In Observation At Kozatskiy Hotel In Kyiv Escape – National Police

Several people placed in observation at the Kyiv-based Kozatskiy hotel have escaped.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the National Police.

Besides, people evacuated from Qatar earlier, have escaped from the Puscha hotel.

The police intend to bring the escapees to administrative responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have placed guards near the Kozatskiy hotel.