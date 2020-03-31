United States Allocates USD 1.2 Million To Ukraine For Counteraction To Spread Of Coronavirus

The United States has allocated UAH 1.2 million to Ukraine for the counteraction to the coronavirus spread.

The Embassy of the United States in Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is coordinating its work with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to define the primary destination of the funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 69 to 549.