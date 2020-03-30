subscribe to newsletter
30 March 2020, Monday, 18:51 53
Politics 2020-03-31T03:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, treatment, medicines, Coronavirus, COVID-19

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the use of medicines not registered in Ukraine recommended by the European Union, United States, and China for the treatment of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

A total of 307 parliamentary members voted for respective bill 3268 as a basis, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, and 312 parliamentary members – as a whole, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for the possibility of using unregistered medicines recommended by an official body of the United States of America, member states of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel for the treatment of coronavirus.

It is noted that such medicines can be used subject to the consent of the patient.

At the same time, it is proposed to use registered medicines for indications not specified in the instructions for medical use, if there is proven effectiveness in the treatment of coronavirus disease, or if such medicines are recommended by the official authorities of the above countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada expects an appeal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convene on Monday an extraordinary meeting to consider bill No. 2178-10 on launching the land market and No. 3260 banning the return of insolvent banks to former owners.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada treatment medicines Coronavirus COVID-19

