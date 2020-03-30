Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a 300% surcharge to the salary of doctors involved in the elimination of coronavirus infection.

As a whole, 312 MPs voted for adoption of bill No. 3275 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the government within a week from the date of entry into force of this law to establish additional, established by law, supplements to the salaries of medical and other workers directly involved in the elimination of coronavirus disease, in the amount of up to 300 percent of salaries for the period of implementation of measures, aimed at preventing the onset and spread, localization and elimination of outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics of coronavirus disease, as defined in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the establishment of quarantine, until the completion of these measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 62 to 480, the number of deaths from the disease - by 2 people to 11.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.