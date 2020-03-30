subscribe to newsletter
30 March 2020, Monday
Ukrainian news
Rada Appoints Marchenko Finance Minister

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhii Marchenko as the Minister of Finance.

A total of 256 parliamentary members voted for parliamentary decree 3289 as a whole, when 226 votes were the minimum required to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From 2002, Marchenko worked in various positions in the Ministry of Finance, the State Fiscal Service, the Committee on Finance and Banking, and the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From 2011, he worked as a reform implementation coordinator at the Coordination Center for Reform Implementation under President Viktor Yanukovych (non-staff).

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance on May 27, 2016, and was involved in tax policy.

From May 2016 to June 2018, he worked as Deputy Minister of Finance, and was engaged in tax policy.

From August 2018 to May 2019, he worked as deputy head of the Administration of then President Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada dismissed Ihor Umanskyi as Minister of Finance with 249 votes.

Almost all the members of the factions of European Solidarity and Holos voted for the dismissal of Umanskyi, and then they did not support the appointment of Marchenko.

