Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Maksym Stepanov as the Minister of Health at the second attempt.

A total of 246 parliamentary members voted for parliamentary decree 3290 as a whole, when 226 votes were the minimum required to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From January 2017 to April 2019, Stepanov worked as chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Since 2011, Stepanov worked as director of the Ukraina Polygraphic Combine for the manufacture of securities state-owned enterprise.

In 2008-2010, he was First Deputy Chairperson of the Odesa Regional Administration Mykola Serdiuk.

In 2003-2004 he was the first deputy chairperson of the State Tax Administration in Kyiv, in 2004-2008 he was the chairperson of the board of directors of the Republican Legal Union LLC, and in 2010-2011 he was the director of the Liski Ukrainian State Transport Service Center state-owned enterprise.

Stepanov graduated from Donetsk National Medical University and Kyiv National Economic University.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ilia Yemets from the post of the Minister of Health.

