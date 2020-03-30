subscribe to newsletter
27.8 28.5
30.45 31.75
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National Debt Restructuring
30 March 2020, Monday, 13:29 70
Politics 2020-03-31T02:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National Debt Restructuring

Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National Debt Restructuring

Яков Сташинский
Serhiy Lovochkin, Opposition Platform - For Life, Ukraine’s National Debt, debt restructuring
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org

By the end of this year, Ukraine must pay $11.6bln of its national debt, which might turn out ann unmanageable task under current budget crisis conditions. This was stated by Opposition Platform – For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin.

"Pandemics is an emergency for financial system as well. When the budget is facing a huge deficit resulting from quarantine and the administration’s mistakes, the payment of 310bln hryvnia of the national debt by the end of this year will turn out an unmanageable task for our country. The foreign currency national debt alone will take $7.7bln. Today it’s about 217bln at current exchange rate of 28.28UAH/USD, but no one knows how the rate will change by the end of the year.

"There are grounds to believe that in upcoming months the government will have to choose between paying the national debt and funding the most urgent costs for healthcare and social protection of citizens. Therefore, the talks on the national debt restructuring must be initiated immediately," Lovochkin said.

The politician said Ukraine’s five-year credit-default swaps increased to 1,143 basis points, the worst since 2015, when the administration of the time conducted a catastrophic restructuring of the debt.

"In order to avoid the mistakes of five years ago and not to go with any conditions offered the last minute, the issue of restructuring must be tackled immediately. Otherwise the nation will get much worse conditions tomorrow and worsen the debt that it was forced into by the previous administration," Lovochkin said.

Больше новостей о: Serhiy Lovochkin Opposition Platform - For Life Ukraine’s National Debt debt restructuring

Lоvochkin demands to return state regulation of pr...
Peace, Better Living Standards among Key Tasks for...
Ukraine’s National Debt Reaches 52,000 Hryvnia per...
Ukrtransgaz Signs Agreement On Debt Restructuring ...
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt
News
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease 18:47
Rada Appoints Marchenko Finance Minister 18:45
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt 18:43
more news
NABU actions against Bakhmatyuk may lead to disaster for entire Ukraine's agricultural sector, – British media 11:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National Debt Restructuring 13:29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko 13:09
Cabinet Obliges Ukrainians Arriving From Coronavirus-Hit Countries To Self-Isolate 13:15
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt 18:43
Rada Appoints Marchenko Finance Minister 18:45
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease 18:47
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
more news
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok