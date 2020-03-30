Health Ministry Expecting 100,000 PCR-Tests On Monday

The Health Ministry of Ukraine is expecting delivery of 100,000 PCR-tests on Monday, March 30.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the deputy minister, on average, one virology laboratory can conduct 200 tests a day.

Besides, three mobile laboratories of the Ministry of Defense and private laboratories have been attracted to conduction of the tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at March 25, state structures had acquired the ProZorro procurement system almost 15,000 tests for UAH 7.2 million to diagnose the coronavirus.