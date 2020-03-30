Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has revised the macroeconomic indicators for 2020.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2020, the Cabinet is expecting the gross domestic product to fall by 3.9% instead of the previously expected 3.7%.

The inflation will make 8.7% instead of 6.4% and the unemployment rate will make 9.4%.

The trade balance decreased from UAH 14.88 to UAH 9.29 billion.

The average wage will make UAH 11,000 against the earlier expected UAH 12,500.

The average annual hryvnia exchange rate will make 29.5 UAH/USD and in the second half of 2020, the hryvnia exchange rate might reach 30.5 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers last revised the macroeconomic indicators in October 2019.