subscribe to newsletter
27.8 28.5
30.45 31.75
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020
30 March 2020, Monday, 13:11 33
Economy 2020-03-31T02:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020

Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, GDP, wage, inflation, macroeconomic indicators, trade balance

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has revised the macroeconomic indicators for 2020.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2020, the Cabinet is expecting the gross domestic product to fall by 3.9% instead of the previously expected 3.7%.

The inflation will make 8.7% instead of 6.4% and the unemployment rate will make 9.4%.

The trade balance decreased from UAH 14.88 to UAH 9.29 billion.

The average wage will make UAH 11,000 against the earlier expected UAH 12,500.

The average annual hryvnia exchange rate will make 29.5 UAH/USD and in the second half of 2020, the hryvnia exchange rate might reach 30.5 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers last revised the macroeconomic indicators in October 2019.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers GDP wage inflation macroeconomic indicators trade balance

Cabinet Obliges Ukrainians Arriving From Coronavir...
Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State B...
Cabinet To Review Macroeconomic Indicators In 2020
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt
News
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In Ukraine For Coronavirus Treatment 18:51
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease 18:47
Rada Appoints Marchenko Finance Minister 18:45
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt 18:43
more news
NABU actions against Bakhmatyuk may lead to disaster for entire Ukraine's agricultural sector, – British media 11:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National Debt Restructuring 13:29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko 13:09
Cabinet Obliges Ukrainians Arriving From Coronavirus-Hit Countries To Self-Isolate 13:15
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry 13:03
Rada Appoints Stepanov Health Minister At 2nd Attempt 18:43
Rada Appoints Marchenko Finance Minister 18:45
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease 18:47
Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration 18:49
more news
Rada Instructs Cabinet To Establish 300% Surcharge To Salary Of Doctors Involved In Elimination Of Coronavirus Disease
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok