  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko
30 March 2020, Monday, 13:09 77
Events 2020-03-31T02:45:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Grows To 102 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The number of the coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv as at Monday morning had risen to 102 people.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that 11 women aged 20-61, and nine men aged 25-70 got infected with the coronavirus.

Two people have recovered from the coronavirus in Kyiv.

The city mayor did not specify what people he informed about.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 10 a.m., March 30, Ukraine's laboratories confirmed 480 coronavirus cases.

