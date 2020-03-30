Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 62 To 480, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 11 On March 29 – Healt

On March 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 62 to 480, the number of deaths rose by 2 to 11.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest amount of registered coronavirus cases was detected in Kyiv (102) and in Chernivtsi region (75).

The number of cases in Ternopil region is 60; Cherkasy region 50; Kyiv region 49; Ivano-Frankivsk region 41; Vinnytsia region 23; Zaporizhia region 11; and Rivne region 11.

Nine cases had been registered in Sumy region; eight in Dnipropetrovsk region; six in each Lviv and Donetsk regions; five in Zhytomyr region; four in Kirovohrad region; two cases in each Zakarpattia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at March 28, Ukraine had registered a total of 109 coronavirus cases.