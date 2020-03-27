Singer MARUV’s Claim Of Failure To Assist Her In Returning To Ukraine Provocative – Ukrainian Embassy In Russia

Singer MARUV’s Claim Of Failure To Assist Her In Returning To Ukraine Provocative – Ukrainian Embassy In Russi

The Ukrainian embassy in Russia has described as a provocation the allegation by Ukrainian singer MARUV (Hanna Korsun), who was on a concert tour of Russia, that she was not offered assistance in returning to Ukraine.

The embassy issued the relevant statement on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian singer Hanna Korsun has published a provocative appeal on her Instagram page, in which she accused the embassy’s Ukrainian consuls of prejudice against her and Ukrainian citizens in the Russian Federation, who are allegedly not being helped to return to Ukraine," the embassy said in the statement.

According to the embassy, the situation involving transport logistics between Russia and Ukraine has become much more complicated because of the measures that Ukraine is taking to counter the spread of coronavirus.

"Ukrainian consuls, who are working 24/7 and realize that nobody but them will help or protect Ukrainian citizens in this country, are sympathetic to the problems of all Ukrainian citizens without exception," the statement said.

According to the statement, the embassy is constantly informing Ukrainian citizens about the measures that are being taken in connection with the spread of coronavirus, the procedure for returning to Ukraine, and consular assistance in Russia, on the embassy’s website and on Facebook, among others.

Earlier, the embassy announced that a special Moscow-Kyiv train would be sent at 19:35, local time, on March 28 to transport Ukrainian citizens from Russia in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to close its borders to passenger traffic on March 28.

In February 2019, singer MARUV, who won the national competition to represent Ukraine at the 2019 Eurovision song contest, refused to sign a contract with the Ukrainian National Public Television and Radio Company (NOTU) on participation in song contest because she considered the terms of the contract one-sided.