  • Klitschko Calls On Kyiv Residents To Report On Citizens With Symptoms Of Coronavirus
27 March 2020, Friday
Ukrainian news
Klitschko Calls On Kyiv Residents To Report On Citizens With Symptoms Of Coronavirus

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, calls on Kyiv residents to report on citizens who have symptoms of coronavirus.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that the virus is quite aggressive, spreads quickly and the main way to stop its spread is to limit social contacts, therefore it is important to introduce effective mechanisms for the detection of all virus carriers, their isolation and treatment.

The mayor noted that, first of all, it is necessary to create a single information base of potential sick people and those who contacted them.

"These people need to be sent immediately for treatment or sent to isolation, so the city government creates a monitoring group that will work on collecting information from family doctors, the Kyiv laboratory center of the Ministry of Health, the State Border Guard Service, the Main Directorate of the National Police. Kyiv residents should also connect to this and provide information about known cases or people who have contact with potential patients," Klitschko urged.

He emphasized that only by consolidating efforts the virus can be localized and stopped.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 8 people to 55 people.

Lviv To Begin Mass Testing Of Citizens For Coronavirus Next Week – Regional Administration
